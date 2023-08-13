"May the team continue its winning streak...": Odisha CM congratulates Team India on ACT win

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 13 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for clinching their fourth Asian Champions Trophy title.

The Indian men's hockey team on Saturday produced a resilient performance and staged an incredible comeback to defeat Malaysia 4-3, clinching its fourth Asian Champions Trophy title here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. With this win, India has become the most successful team in tournament history.

Patnaik, whose government is very supportive of sports and serves as the sponsor of national men's and women's hockey teams at the senior and junior levels, took to Twitter to congratulate India.

"Congratulate Indian Men’s Hockey Team on clinching its 4th Asian Champions Trophy title by defeating Malaysia 4-3. May the team continue its winning streak and bring more glory to the country. Wish the team all the very best for future. #OdishaForHockey," tweeted Patnaik.

Congratulate Indian Men’s Hockey Team on clinching its 4th Asian Champions Trophy title by defeating Malaysia 4-3. May the team continue its winning streak and bring more glory to the country. Wish the team all the very best for future. #OdishaForHockey https://t.co/9gUABSsWOD— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 13, 2023

Hockey India also announced a cash prize for the players and support staff, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Announcing the cash prize of Rs 3.00 lakhs to each member of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team and Rs 1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "As a former hockey player, I truly believe that a victory in hockey is more than just a win on the field; it is a testament to the dedication and teamwork that fuels our passion. As we commemorate the Indian Men's Hockey Team's magnificent victory at the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Hockey India takes great pride in honouring their prowess with a cash award of Rs 3.00 lakh for players and Rs 1.50 lakh to the Support Staff, whose tireless efforts contribute to this success."

Jugraj Singh (9'), Harmanpreet Singh (45'), Gurjant Singh (45') and Akashdeep Singh (56') scored in India's victory. For Malaysia, Abu Kamal Azrai (14'), Razie Rahim (18') and Aminudin Muhamad (28') scored to keep them in the title hunt.

There was plenty of action in the first quarter with both teams living up to the billing, producing thrilling hockey. India, who came into the Final after a convincing 5-0 win against Japan in the Semi-Final, was quick to take a 1-0 lead when Jugraj Singh flicked at lightning speed to the left corner. But a spirited Malaysian attack was quick to respond when Azuan Hasan tackled Indian defenders in the right flank to enter the circle. His attempt on goal needed a faint deflection by Abu Kamal Azrai to put it past the Indian goalie.

With scores levelled, the second quarter was exhilarating. Malaysia shifted gears, to put India under the pump with as many as two goals in this quarter. Their second goal came off a PC in the 18th minute, through a combined effort by trapper Shello Silverius and flicker Razie Rahim. The Malaysians stunned the local spectators with a third goal in the 28th minute when Muhamad Aminudin scored from a fine PC.

Ahead by two goals at half-time, India was under pressure and they needed to pull off a miracle to bounce back. Though the Indian side began the quarter with a PC, a goal remained elusive until the 45th minute. On a counter-attack, India's forward Sukhjeet Singh is tripped in the circle - resulting in a penalty stroke for India. The Skipper made no mistake in converting it and closing the gap to 2-3. Only seconds later, much to the cheer of home crowd, India levelled the score to 3-3. It was Harmanpreet setting up Gurjant Singh who got a perfect tap into the goalpost.

It was a befitting Final, with the match going down to the wire - albeit with a lot of tense moments for the hockey fans. Though both teams created several chances in the last moments, it was India who held their nerves. The winning goal came from the experienced Akashdeep Singh. Sukhjeet Singh who win the ball high on the pitch, played it to Mandeep Singh who in turn set up Akashdeep. His trademark big hit from the top of the circle in the 56th minute meant the team only had to defend the 4-3 lead for the next four minutes and they did just that.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor