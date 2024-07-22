Mitansh, Yashasri named Hockey Maharashtra sub-junior captains

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 22 : Mitansh Rane (Mumbai) and Yashasri Kubde (Nagpur) have been selected to lead the Hockey Maharashtra Sub Junior Boys and Girls at the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men's and Women's West Zone Hockey Championship 2024 at Surat, Gujarat from July 23 to July 30.

Hockey Maharashtra men are in Pool-A alongside Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Rajasthan, while Pool-B has Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey Chhatisgarh Hockey; Hockey Gujarat and Goans Hockey.

The men's section has seven teams and is divided into two pools and will play on a round-robin (league) basis. The top two teams qualify for the semifinals.

A total of five players from Pune, Dhruva Shah, Pratham Patiyal; Sakshank Gore; Neelkant Devale and Suraj Shukla have been chosen for the men's team.

Meanwhile, the 18-player women's squad has six players from Pune, Swanandi Kadam; Manvi Juvale; Anvi Rawat; Janhavi Chavan; Arpita Sarode; and Sara Rane.

The women's section will engage in round robin (an all-play-all) league comprising a total of 6 teams namely Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Rajasthan, Goans Hockey host's Hockey Gujarat and Hockey Maharashtra. The Top-4 of each pool will advance into the semi-finals.

Hockey Maharashtra women play Hockey Rajasthan on Tuesday while the men play Hockey Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

As a preparatory and selection outline both teams underwent a 15-day selection-cum-conditioning camp under Olympians Ajit Lakra and Vikram Pillay at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium, Nehrunagar-Pimpri.

The teams departed for Surat on Sunday morning.

Teams

Boys: Zeus Dharmai (Mumbai - Goalkeeper); Rehan Manusuri (Nashik - Goalkeeper); Vedant Dhoke (Nagpur); Dhruva Shah (Pune); Mitansh Rane (Mumbai - Captain); Sarth Shinde (Sangli); Priyanshu Vichare (Mumbai); Siddharth Thakur (Mumbai); Pratham Patiyal (Pune); Karan Waghamre (Nanded); Sakshank Gore (Pune); Neelkant Devale (Pune); Suraj Shukla (Pune); Rajwardhan Patil (Sangli); Dnyanesh Vijkape (Mumbai); Jordan Desmond (Mumbai); Aamod Ghadge (Mumbai); Rehan Khan (Jalgaon).

Coach: Bhushan Dhere (Pune), Manager: Ganesh Ukhirde (Pune)

Girls: Amber Sayyed (Nashik - Goalkeeper); Anushka Chavan (Satara - Goalkeeper); Swanandi Kadam (Pune); Chloe Castelino (Mumbai); Shravani Tulankar (Nagpur); Nysa Coutinho (Mumbai); Nikita Vetal (Satara); Anushka Kenjale (Satara); Tejaswini Karve (Satara); Shreya Chavan (Satara); Manvi Juvale (Pune); Anvi Rawat (Pune); Janhavi Chavan (Pune); Arpita Sarode (Pune); Shazele Coutinho (Mumbai); Taleesa Vaz (Mumbai); Yashasri Kubde (Nagpur - Captain); Sara Rane (Pune).

Coach: Chetali Dubarkar (Pune), Manager: Viraj Nimunkar (Thane).

