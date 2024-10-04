New HIL franchise SG Pipers launched, PR Sreejesh announced team's Director of Hockey

New Delhi [India], October 4 : SG Pipers, the new franchise of the Hockey India League (HIL) franchise, was launched on Friday.

SG Sports, Media & Entertainment (SGSE), part of the APL Apollo Group, announced the launch of the franchise. With a star-studded lineup of management and coaches, the franchise is set to take the hockey world by storm in the HIL, which is making an eagerly awaited comeback after 2017.

In a major coup, legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who fired India to its second successive bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, has been roped in as Director of Hockey by the franchise, making him among the most high-profile signings of the league. Besides this role, Sreejesh will also take on a mentorship role to help nurture young talent.

The Great Wall of Indian Hockey, as Sreejesh is often referred to as, will oversee the technical operations for hockey for SGSE as they look to build a formidable franchise for HIL.

Former India men's national team coach Graham Reid, under whose tenure India ended its 41-year drought for an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, has been appointed the men's team head coach of SG Pipers while Dutchman Dave Smolenaars has been named the women's team head coach. Smolenaars is currently serving Indian hockey as the analytical coach of the national women's team. A FIH Grade 1 coach, Smolenaars oversaw back-to-back World titles for the Netherlands' junior women's national team.

Speaking on the group's foray into the Hockey India League, Rohan Gupta, Founder, SG Sports, Media & Entertainment said, "Hockey is the de facto national game of India and it is a matter of great honour for us to be associated with hockey. The rich legacy of Indian hockey is our biggest motivator and we are committed to creating a strong grassroots culture for the sport. With the likes of Sreejesh, Graham and Dave in our ranks, I am certain the franchise will make an impact in what promises to be an exciting season of HIL."

A colossal figure in Indian hockey, the recently-retired Sreejesh played a pivotal role in India's twin gold medals at the Asian Games in 2014 and 2022 besides being an inspirational figure to a generation of hockey players. With a wealth of experience at the elite level, Sreejesh brings with him invaluable technical and tactical insights that promise to make it a memorable debut season for SG Pipers.

Speaking on his new role as Director of Hockey for SG Pipers, PR Sreejesh said, "I am elated and excited to take over SG Pipers as Director of Hockey. Having hung my boots as a professional athlete, I wish to groom the next generation of hockey players in the country and give back to the sport that has given me so much. I am eagerly looking forward to working with some talented youngsters and help build a strong team culture at SG Pipers."

Reacting to Sreejesh's appointment, Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO of SG Sports, Media and Entertainment said, "Sreejesh is not only a statesman, but also a two-time Olympic medallist. He knows what it takes to win, has the respect of his peers past, present and future and is excited to be part of the SG journey. He is the main man when it comes to hockey in the country and we feel very lucky that he has bought into our vision and he's on our team.

"The vision is to build a very successful and popular franchise. That is one of the reasons we have brought in the kind of names that we have from the Director of Hockey and head coaches and assistant coaches. We've associated ourselves with winners and people who have been part of winning teams."

In addition to building a strong professional team, SG Pipers are committed to fostering local talent and creating a robust feeder system through a grassroots program. This initiative is designed to develop young hockey talent not only for the franchise, but contribute to the broader growth of the sport in India. With the Hockey India League's player auction just around the corner, the team plans to announce further developments soon.

Making a comeback in its sixth iteration after a seven-year hiatus, Hockey India League will feature eight men's and six women's teams and will be played from December 2024-February 2025 in Ranchi and Rourkela.

