Nine Roundglass Hockey Academy players to represent Punjab in sub-junior nationals

Mohali (Punjab)[India], September 24 : Nine Players from Roundglass Hockey Academy were selected to represent Hockey Punjab in the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men Championship 2024, which will be held at Chandigarh from Monday.

Eight players from the Academy are named in the 18-member squad and one player has been named as standby. Punjab is slotted in Group E along with Karnataka, Bihar and Manipur and will meet Karnataka on the opening day of its first match.

Goalkeeper Jeevan S, defenders Amandeep and Jaswinder Singh, midfielders Varinder Singh, Sunny Singh and Arshdip Singh and forwards Inderjit Singh and Anurag Singh are the players who will be representing Punjab in the championship. Abhay has been named standby, making it nine players on the side.

Sharing his thoughts on the selection, Dronacharya award winner, Olympic Gold medalist and Technical Lead of Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy, Rajinder Singh, said, "This is a wonderful moment for everyone at Roundglass Hockey Academy and is a result of all the hard work put in by the team to develop young talent at our centres. I wish all our kids the best of luck and also hope Hockey Punjab comes away with the title."

Punjab will play Karnataka on September 23, Bihar on September 24 and Manipur on September 26. The quarter-finals are scheduled for September 30 while the semi-finals and finals will be played on October 2 and October 3 respectively.

