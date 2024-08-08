Nita Ambani congratulates Indian men's hockey team following historic Paris Olympics bronze win

New Delhi [India], August 8 : Following the Indian men's hockey team's historic bronze medal win at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Thursday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani congratulated Harmanpreet Singh's side.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Nita Ambani said that their 'determination, tireless efforts, and unyielding spirit' have revived Indian Hockey's rich legacy at the Summer Games.

The chairperson of the Reliance Foundation added that the entire nation joins in celebrating Indian men's hockey's 'hard-earned' triumph at the Paris Olympics.

"Heartfelt congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team on winning bronze at the Paris Olympics! Your determination, tireless efforts, and unyielding spirit have revived Indian Hockey's rich legacy at the Olympics and paved the way for a glorious future. The entire country joins in celebrating your hard-earned success, and we look forward to seeing you reach even greater heights in the years to come. Jai Hind!," Nita Ambani said.

While playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, after being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

