Odisha and SAIL hockey to lock horn in the final of junior men academy championship

Kovilpatti, 29th November 2023: Odisha and SAIL Hockey Academy emerge victorious on Day 10 of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B) in their respective semi-final matches in the Junior category.

In the first semi-final of the Junior Men category, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre defeated Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati 12-0.

Suresh Sharma Adhikarimayum (5’, 23’, 50’, 59’) set the ball rolling with four goals to his name while Munda Satish (22’, 26’, 53’) and Irengbam Rohit Singh (17’, 28’, 35’) scored hat-tricks for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre.

Harish Singh Leitanthem (27’) and Silheiba Lisham (38’) chipped in with a goal each as they confirmed their ticket in the Final.

In the second semi-final, SAIL Hockey Academy defeated Hubli Hockey Academy 10-1. Toppo Amit (2’, 13’, 57) and Mohan Krishna (18’, 38’, 46’) scored a hat-trick each, Karan Lakra (11’, 42’) scored a brace each while Nabin Lakra (15’) and Majhi Ankit (60’) contributed one goal apiece for SAIL Hockey Academy.

Raju Manoj Gayakwad (39’) scored the only goal for Hubli Hockey Academy in the third quarter as SAIL Hockey Academy confirmed their place in the final with this resounding victory.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre will take on SAIL Hockey Academy in the final while Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati will play Hubli Hockey Academy in the 3rd/4th place match on Thursday.

