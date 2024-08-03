Odisha Hockey defeat Citizen Hockey in junior men, women academy championship

New Delhi [India], August 3 : The opening day of the second Hockey India Junior Men and Women Academy Championship 2024 Zone A and B saw Odisha Hockey High-Performance Centre registering a win in the Women's category, while Raja Karan Hockey Academy played out a draw with Jai Bharat Hockey Academy in New Delhi.

In the first match of the day, Odisha Hockey High-Performance Centre beat Citizen Hockey XI by 10-0. For Odisha Hockey High Performance Centre, Prabhjot Kaur (4', 45'), Liona Lakra (12', 42'), Sheetal Yadav (14', 56'), Surekha Bahala (22', 46'), Pragya Patel (30') and Sushmita Dungdung (55') got on the scoresheet, a release said.

In the second match of the day in the Women's category, Raja Karan Hockey Academy played out a draw with Jai Bharat Hockey Academy. For Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Rakhi (44') and Jasmeen Kaur (54') were the goalscorers, while for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Sakshi (25', 50') scored the two goals.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar-Ludhiana beat Ashwini Sports Academy by 3-2. For Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy, Simranjit Singh (14'), Jarnail Singh (44') and Sanjay Singh (46') were the goalscorers, while for Ashwini Sports Academy, Randheer Singh (11') and Kislay Singh (32') scored the goals.

In the second match, Raja Karan Hockey Academy beat Jai Bharat Hockey Academy by 6-1. For Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Mayank Rawat (14'), Sunny (35', 42', 47'), Bhavik (38') and Ranbir Singh (50') were the goalscorers, while for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy, Vikram (18') was the lone goal scorer.

In the third match of the day, Har Hockey Academy beat Citizen Hockey XI by 11-0. For Har Hockey Academy, Sachin (6', 9', 11', 13', 19', 46', 48', 51', 59'), Rihan (11') and Kapil Kasyap (33') got on the scoresheet.

In the last match of the day in the Men's category, SGPC Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy by 16-1. For SGPC Hockey Academy, Sukhveer Singh (3', 7'), Sukhdev Singh (8', 55'), Harshdeep Singh (11', 15', 32', 35', 38', 59'), Jagjit Singh (28', 43', 51', 60'), Arshdeep Singh (45') and Arjun Singh (57') got on the scoresheet, while for Salute Hockey Academy, Nitesh (42') was the lone goal scorer.

