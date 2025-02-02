"Our belief carried us to the title....": Shrarchi Rarh Bengal Tigers captain Rupinder after HIL win

New Delhi [India], February 2 : The thrilling Men's Hockey India League 2024-25 season concluded in spectacular fashion as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers edged out Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in a gripping final at a packed Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday.

Jugraj Singh (25', 32', 35') delivered for the Tigers when it mattered the most as he netted a scintillating hattrick in the final. However, the title-deciding match lived up to its billing as it went down to the wire with the scoreline level at 3-3 till the very last quarter. However, Sam Lane (54') converted a penalty corner with just six minutes remaining on the clock to seal the deal for the Tiger.

With the victory, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers also claimed Rs 3 crore prize money.

Talking about his team's roller-coaster journey in the tournament, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Captain Rupinder Pal Singh said as per a HIL press release, "It has been an incredible journey for us, especially with the return of the Hockey India League after a seven-year hiatus. We owe a big thanks to Hockey India for organising the tournament so flawlessly. Our path as a team had its share of ups and downs, but in the end, everything came together perfectly. It was our belief that carried us to the title, and I am immensely proud of my team for their hard work and resilience throughout the tournament."

Further talking about his strategy for the final, Rupinder said, "We were determined to execute our penalty corner strategies more effectively, especially after missing key opportunities in the semifinals. In the final, it was crucial for us to make the most of those chances, and we did. Additionally, we concentrated on tightening our defensive structure and maintaining maximum possession. All of these efforts helped us bounce back in the match and ultimately secure the title."

Notably, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers had topped the group stage as well with 19 points from 10 games, having secured 6 wins, 3 losses in regular time, and 1 shootout defeat. In the semifinals, they defeated Tamil Nadu Dragons 2 - 2 (6 - 5 on shootouts).

Jugraj Singh turned out to be the standout performer for the Tigers as he emerged as the tournament's top scorer with 12 goals to his name.

