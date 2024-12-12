"Our major target is World Cup": Indian Hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh

By Diptayan Hazra

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team, has a clear vision for the future: winning the World Cup.

"Our major target is the World Cup. It's been a long time since we won the World Cup, so our main focus is to win the World Cup," Singh told ANI.

The path to this goal involves several crucial milestones, starting with the Hockey India League (HIL). Singh believes the HIL will play a pivotal role in the team's preparation, providing momentum for the challenges ahead. Following the HIL, the team will face back-to-back matches in the Pro League, which are vital for their development. Another significant milestone is the Asia Cup, where their primary aim will be to win and qualify for the World Cup.

This year, Singh made headlines by joining Soorma Hockey Club for a record-breaking Rs78 lakh, the highest bid in the league so far.

Expressing his excitement, he said, "I am feeling very good, no doubt. The HIL is back after a long time, and it's great for me to participate. I am very happy. There are a lot of players from the Hockey India League who have a bright future now. The Rs78 lakh bid makes me very happy because these things also help you financially. So yes, I am very excited that the Hockey India League is starting again, and I am a part of Soorma Hockey Club."

Singh also highlighted his role and contributions to Soorma Hockey Club, underlining his leadership and experience.

"What I have been doingmy performance since I started playing hockey, my style, and my responsibilitiesI will continue to do the same. I am confident that all the players with me, including the experienced ones and the youngsters, will give their best. I hope Soorma Hockey Club can win the title this time," he added.

Balancing his roles as team captain, penalty corner specialist, and defender, Singh handles the demands with maturity and experience.

"The titles may differ, but the role remains the same. It's about how you play hockey and plan. My mindset is focused on my responsibilities, both individual and as a leader. I aim to keep all players in a positive frame of mind and boost their confidence before matches. Communication and motivation are key before the match. During the match, there are ups and downs, but instead of reacting to mistakes, it's about planning the next move. It's essential to ensure no one regrets their mistakes but learns to handle them, keeping the team united," he said.

Singh also shared how he motivates the team during tough times.

"Maturity and experience are crucial. I have been with the national team for almost 10 years now. What I learnt from my seniorshow to manage situationsI continue to apply. There are young players and experienced players, each with a unique mindset. Understanding how they will react to what you say is vital. I communicate with them and, if necessary, adopt a tough approach because I know that's what will bring out their best. Boosting players according to the situation is essential in a team game where mindsets vary," he said.

On leadership, Singh emphasised continuous learning: "In leadership, it's about applying what I've learnt today to improve tomorrow. I've gained a lot from my mistakes. Responsibilities include strengthening the team, introducing new ideas, collaborating with the coach and players, and fostering strong bonds. When performing, it's important to play as a team, not individually. As a leader, you set an example for others to follow and motivate them to push themselves."

Reflecting on the emotional highs of winning bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris, Singh said, "Both medals have their unique memories. Winning in Tokyo after such a long gap was a proud moment for us. Many players were emotional. The Paris Olympics were equally inspiring because we defeated top teams, including Australia. The love we received and the viewership were overwhelming. Winning a medal after 52 years is a big achievement for us. Both have different histories but are equally significant."

Harmanpreet Singh emerged as the leading goal-scorer in Paris, netting 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia's Blake Govers, who scored seven.

