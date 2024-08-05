Paris Olympics: India's Amit Rohidas set to miss semi-final clash against Germany

Paris [France], August 5 : Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amit Rohidas is set to miss the semifinal clash against Germany on Tuesday after receiving a one-match ban for his foul in the quarterfinal clash against Great Britain.

In the second quarter of the match, Rohidas was given a red card after he raised his stick and caught opponent William Calnan's head. India played the rest of the match one-man down.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) released an official statement where they announced that the player is set to miss one match because of his misconduct.

"Amit Rohidas was suspended for one match for a breach of the FIH Code of Conduct which occurred during the India vs Great Britain match on August 4," the FIH official statement read as quoted by Olympics.com.

"The suspension affects match No. 35 (India's semi-final match against Germany), where Amit Rohidas will not participate and India will play with a squad of 15 players only," the statement added.

Amit Rohidas who mans India's defence along with captain Harmanpreet Singh serves a dual role in the team as he is also India's first rusher during the penalty corners.

Coming to the match, Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics and advanced into the semi-final. As the scores were level at 1-1 after the end of regulation time, India won the shootout 4-2 and made the semi-finals.

In the second quarter of the encounter, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Great Britain had five in the second quarter.

Before halftime, Great Britain's Lee Morton scored the equaliser and gave his side a moment to breathe. In the second half, Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the shootout, India scored all four of their attempts. While Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved one, helping India move into the semis of the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor