Punjab Hockey League: Roundglass Hockey Academy remain on top of table

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 22 : Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) continued their unbeaten run in week four and remained on top of the table in the inaugural Punjab Hockey League for the junior age group.

RGHA have 12 points from four matches while Surjit Hockey Academy, Amritsar remain on second place with 10 points from four matches. SGPC Hockey Academy PIS, Jalandhar are on third place with nine points from five matches followed by Namdhari Sports Academy, PIS Ludhiana and PIS Mohali with five, four and two points respectively.

The week four matches played at Namdhari Hockey Stadium, RGHA had a comfortable 4-2 victory over Namdhari Hockey Academy. Sunny, Arjandeep Singh, Jarman Singh and Omrajnesh Saini scored for RGHA while Navraj Singh scored the goals for the hosts. In the second match at the venue, SGPC Hockey Academy PIS, Jalandhar and Namdhari Sports Academy played out a nine-goal thriller with the Jalandhar side prevailing at full time. Sukhveer Singh scored a brace for the Jalandhar side while Sukhdev Singh, Balram Singh and Harshdeep Singh completed the scoreline. For Namdhari, Navraj Singh scored twice while Sanjay and Shershubhjit Singh scored the other goals.

At the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, Surjit Hockey Academy thumped PIS Ludhiana 6-2 to consolidate their second position in the table. Manish scored twice while Abhishek Gorkhi, Ajaypal Singh, Gurwinder Singh and Harshdeep Singh scored for the winners while Nitin Singh and Abneet Singh scored the consolation goals for the side from Ludhiana.

Punjab Hockey League is organized by Roundglass in collaboration with Hockey Punjab with an aim to offer valuable match experience to grassroots players, fostering their professional and personal growth.

The next set of matches will be played on the 27th and the 28th of July at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ludhiana and Namdhari Hockey Stadium in Jiwan Nagar.

Results

Match 12: Roundglass Hockey Academy beat Namdhari Sports Academy - 4-2

Match 13: SGPC Hockey Academy PIS, Jalandhar beat Namdhari Sports Academy - 5-4

Match 14: Surjit Hockey Academy beat PIS Ludhiana - 6-2.

