Punjab Hockey League: Roundglass, Surjit Academy continue their unbeaten run

Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 15 : Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) and Surjit Hockey Academy PIS, Jalandhar, continued their unbeaten run in the inaugural Punjab Hockey League for the junior age group.

After week three of matches, RGHA and Surjit Hockey Academy (SHA) are placed first and second in the points table with nine and seven points, respectively, from the three matches. RGHA have won all three matches outright, while Surjit Academy has two wins courtesy of a shootout, after the match ended in a tie after regulation time.

The week three matches played at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ludhiana saw RGHA, Surjit Hockey Academy and PIS Mohali emerge with victories. Both the matches played on Sunday were decided by a shootout. In the first match, Namdhari Sports Academy and Surjit Hockey Academy were tied 4-4 after regulation time. SHA held their nerve to win the shootout 4-3 and gain an extra point. In the next match, PIS Mohali and PIS Ludhiana played an entertaining 3-3 draw but the Mohali side prevailed in the shootout 3-1.

RGHA comprehensively beat PIS Ludhiana 6-1 to remain unbeaten and maintain their position at the top of the table. Japneet Singh and Amandeep scored twice through penalty corners and Arjandeep Singh and Inderjit Singh completed the scoring for the side. Nitin Singh scored the consolation goal for PIS Ludhiana.

Punjab Hockey League is organized by Roundglass in collaboration with Hockey Punjab with an aim to offer valuable match experience to grassroots players, fostering their professional and personal growth.

The next set of matches will be played on the 20th and the 21st of July at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ludhiana and Namdhari Hockey Stadium in Jiwan Nagar.

Results

Week 3 (Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ludhiana)

Match 9: Roundglass Hockey Academy beat PIS Ludhiana 6-1

Match 10: Surjit Hockey Academy PIS, Jalandhar beat Namdhari Sports Academy 4-4 (SO 4-3)

Match 11: PIS Ludhiana beat PIS Mohali 3-3 (SO 3-1).

