Rourkela to host FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-2023, online ticket sales to begin on Monday

Hockey India on Sunday announced the online sale of tickets for India's home matches for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23 as well as for Germany vs Australia double-header matches which will commence on Monday, February 27.

International Hockey returns to Odisha next month with the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23. The league's home games for India commenced last October at the iconic Kalinga Stadium, however, this leg of the esteemed competition will take place at the newly-built crown jewel of hockey - Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where India, Australia and the World Champions, Germany will battle it out.

As per the league format, Rourkela will host six matches, where the three teams will play each other twice. On March 10th, India will take on Germany in the first match, followed by Germany playing against Australia on March 11.

On March 12, India and Australia will go head-to-head, while on March 13th, India will play against Germany for the second time.

On March 14, the spotlight will be on Germany and Australia, and the final match in Rourkela will take place on March 15th, with India playing against Australia for the second time. All matches will be held at 1900 hours.

Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India, said, "Following the success of the FIH Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, it is great to have international hockey back in Odisha for the FIH Hockey Pro League. With the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, we are just at the beginning of an illustrious chapter for hockey in India and globally. I am confident that the fans will truly enjoy their viewing experience, while the teams will be happy to come back to the state-of-the-art facilities, in Rourkela. I welcome the participating teams to Rourkela, again."

( With inputs from ANI )

