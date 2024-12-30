Salima Tete, Savita Punia to lead Soorma Hockey Club

Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], December 30 : Soorma Hockey Club, on Saturday announced Indian hockey icons Salima Tete and Savita Punia as co-captains for the inaugural season of the Women's Hockey India League.

Salima Tete, who recently led the Indian Women's Hockey team to gold at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. expressed her excitement about the role. "Being chosen to lead this team is a tremendous honour, and it fills me with pride to represent a region that breathes hockey. This team has incredible potential, and I'm eager to work with Savita and my teammates to bring out our best this season," she said.

Savita Punia, the veteran goalkeeper with close to 300 caps for India, shared her thoughts on the announcement. "It's a privilege to be named co-captain alongside Salima. With this being the first season of the Hockey India League for women, there's a lot of excitement and anticipation. Punjab and Haryana's hockey legacy is an inspiration, and I'm confident we can channel that into our performances", she remarked, according to a release.

Head Coach, Jude Menezes lauded the appointment of the co-captains, highlighting their complementary leadership styles. "Salima brings youthful energy and strategic vision, while Savita's experience and calm demeanour are invaluable. Together, they are the perfect combination to guide this team," she said.

The team is currently in the midst of an intensive pre-season camp at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Chandigarh, preparing for the league that is scheduled to begin on 12th January in Jharkhand. Besides Salima and Savita, the squad features Indian players such as Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, and Jyoti, as well as international standouts like Belgium's Charlotte Englebert, Germany's Charlotte Stapenhorst, and Maria Verschoor from the Netherlands.

Soorma Hockey Club's women's team will begin their campaign against the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 13, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor