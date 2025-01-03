Salima Tete to receive Arjuna Award, Hockey Jharkhand expresses pride, joy

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 3 : Indian women's hockey captain Salima Tete is set to be conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award, a recognition of her exceptional achievements in the sport. This honour has brought immense pride to her home state, with officials from the Jharkhand Hockey Board expressing their joy and congratulations.

Bijay Shankar, the General Secretary of Hockey Jharkhand, shared his happiness about the award, saying, "We all are very happy, and I extend best wishes to everyone on behalf of Hockey Jharkhand. We are all feeling very proud, and more women players will be honoured with awards in the coming times."

Salima Tete's accomplishment not only highlights her individual brilliance but also reflects the growing recognition of women athletes in India. Her success serves as an inspiration to many aspiring young players, and the hope is that more women in hockey and other sports will continue to achieve recognition for their hard work and dedication.

Double Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker, World Chess Champion Gukesh Dommaraju, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh and Para Athlete Praveen Kumar have been awarded the prestigious Khel Ratna, according to a statement the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Thursday announced the National Sports Awards 2024.

Manu Bhaker opened India's medal tally in the Olympics after she secured third place in the women's individual 10m air pistol event, becoming the first-ever woman shooter to win an Olympic medal for India. Following that, Sarabjot Singh and Bhaker won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol (mixed team) event, which was India's first-ever shooting team medal.

Meanwhile, Gukesh's success story was one of the major highlights of Indian sports in 2024. He made history in December by defeating China's Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game of the FIDE World Championship match in Singapore. The championship, tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, saw a stellar performance from Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory, becoming the youngest world champion ever at 18. He also became India's second world chess champion after Viswanathan Anand.

Para Athlete, Praveen Kumar won a Gold in the Men's High Jump T64 at the Paralympics 2024, while Harmanpreet Singh captained the Bronze Medal winning Paris Olympics team. Harmanpreet had also been part of the Tokyo Olympics where India had won the Hockey bronze. he has also been nominated for FIH player of the year.

Indian men's hockey players Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and women's hockey team captain Salima Tete have been awarded Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2024.

Indian chess grandmaster Vantika Agrawal and athlete Jyothi Yarraji have also been conferred with Arjuna Awards.

Para athletes Preeti Pal, Jeevanji Deepthi, Ajeet Singh, Sachin Sarjerao Khilari, Dharambir, Pranav Soorma, Hokato Sema, Simran, and Navdeep will also receive Arjuna Awards.

Olympic medalists Swapnil Suresh Kusale and Sarabjot Singh and Para-Olympic shooters Mona Agarwal and Rubina Francis have also been awarded with Arjuna Awards.

Former Dempo FC and East Bengal head coach Armando Agnelo Colaco was also awarded with Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category.

The awardees will receive their awards from President Droupadi Murmu at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor