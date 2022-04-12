Salute Hockey, SAI Academy win in HI Junior Women Academy National Championship

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)[India], April 12 : Salute Hockey Academy and SAI-Academy registered wins in their respective matches on the sixth day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022. The first pool match of the day was played between Salute Hockey Academy and Mumbai Schools Sports Association. Salute Hockey Academy registered a 2-1 victory against their rivals Mumbai Schools Sports Association. Saima (22') and Annu (47') scored one goal each for Salute Hockey Academy thereby helping their team to be in a comfortable position throughout the match. In reply, Aishwarya Dubey (60') scored a consolation goal for Mumbai Schools Sports Association. Meanwhile, in the last match of the day, SAI Academy registered a monumental 18-0 against Smart Hockey Academy in Pool A. Sanjna Horo (8', 9', 26', 35', 38', 45', 59') was the star performer for SAI Academy, while Prini Kandir (15', 47', 58') scored a hat-trick, Deepali (10', 20'), Anisha Sahu (29', 30') and Poonam Mundu (26', 40') scored two goals each. Sakshi Shukla (42') and Sushmita Panna (51') also contributed with one goal each to register a big win for their team. Meanwhile, in Pool A, the match between Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta and S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy was forfeited, resulting in a default 5-0 victory for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta. In Pool B, the match between Jai Bharat Hockey Academy and Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh was forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 victory for Jai Bharat Hockey Academy. Also, the match between Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy and Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy was forfeited in favour of Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy. In Pool D, Khalsa Hockey Academy forfeited the match against Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati, resulting in a 5-0 victory for Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati. In another Pool D match, HAR Hockey Academy forfeited their match against Raja Karan Hockey Academy thereby resulting in a 5-0 default win in favour of Raja Karan Hockey Academy. The Pool C match between Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and HIM Academy was cancelled. The Quarter-Finals of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 will be played on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

