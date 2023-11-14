Senior Women inter-department National Hockey set to begin on Wednesday

New Delhi, Nov 14 The third Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023 is all set to begin here on Wednesday.

The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two pools, and it will run till November 21.

During the league stage of the tournament, each team will play against all other teams in their pool. The top two teams from each pool will then advance to the Semifinals, which are scheduled for November 20.

The final will take place on November 21, along with the 3rd/4th place play-off.

Pool A includes the Railway Sports Promotion Board, Sports Authority of India, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India. On the other hand, Pool B comprises Sashastra Seema Bal, All India Police Sports Control Board, Tamil Nadu Police, and Indian Oil Corporation.

A total of 20 players from the National Core Group will be participating in this tournament. Bansari Solanki will represent Sports Authority of India, while Indian Oil Corporation will be represented by Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary, Jyoti, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Ishika Chaudhary, Sharmila Devi, Udita, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

The Railway Sports Promotion Board, the reigning Champions, will look to defend their title with Deep Grace Ekka, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Gurjit Kaur, Monika, Navneet Kaur, and Sangita Kumari leading the charge.

Deep Grace Ekka, the Vice-Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team which won the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 earlier this month, expressed her thoughts on the upcoming event, saying, “The tournament presents a wonderful opportunity to unearth new talent. It also provides youngsters with a chance to showcase their skills on a recognised platform while rubbing shoulders with experienced international players.”

Vandana Katariya, who became the first-ever women's hockey player from India to reach 300 caps during the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023, said, "I believe that this will significantly contribute to raising the standards of domestic hockey and, in doing so, aid our national team in reaching new heights." She added, “We have seen more and more players rising through the ranks and this is pushing everyone to better themselves and play the best hockey they can.”

