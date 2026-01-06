SG Pipers suffer a 2-3 loss against HIL GC in their opening game of Men's Hockey India League 2025-26

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 6 : SG Pipers served up a rollercoaster of attacking brilliance, midfield dynamism, and goalkeeping heroics in their Men's Hero Hockey India League 2025-26 opening game, only to suffer a heartbreaking 2-3 defeat to HIL GC as Kane Russell's dramatic 60th-minute penalty corner hat-trick sealed victory in the thrilling encounter, according to a release.

Right from pushback, SG Pipers moved the ball with swift passing and incisive early raids, forcing HIL GC onto the back foot and earning a fourth-minute penalty corner that saw Argentina's clinical finisher Tomas Domene unleash a powerful drag-flick, only to be denied by a strong save from goalkeeper James Mazarelo. Undeterred, the Pipers kept the pressure on through a high-quality midfield unit featuring Raj Kumar Pal, Jacob Draper, and Ky Willott, who circulated the ball crisply and dictated the tempo.

In the final minutes of the quarter, HIL GC earned a penalty corner of their own, but SG Pipers' defence stood tall, charging down the attempt and immediately springing a counter, with Domene driving into the circle and firing a tomahawk just wide of the target. Deep into the dying seconds, HIL GC nearly snatched the opener from close range, but Pipers' goalkeeper Tomas Santiago produced a brilliant point-blank save to keep the contest finely balanced at 0-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter turned into a high-tempo, end-to-end battle, with both SG Pipers and HIL GC trading circle entries and repeatedly testing each other's defensive structure. SG Pipers' forward Roman Duvekot produced one of the standout moments of the phase, gliding past multiple HIL GC defenders inside the circle before flashing the ball across the face of goal, agonisingly unable to find a finishing touch from a teammate.

With under four minutes left in the half, goalkeeper Tomas Santiago once again underlined his class, pulling off a sensational save to claw away Ajeet Yadav's powerful strike that was arrowing towards the top-right corner.

Moments later, Pipers created a sparkling chance of their own when captain Jarmanpreet Singh launched a precise aerial ball to the rapid Aditya Lalage, who brought it down superbly, eliminated two defenders and drove into the circle, only to see his shot blocked by the HIL GC keeper as the teams went into half-time still deadlocked at 0-0.

SG Pipers exploded into the third quarter with electrifying energy and clinical precision, surging to a deserved lead before showing remarkable resilience against HIL GC's quick riposte, ending the frame just 2-1 down.

The breakthrough arrived in the 31st minute as Tomas Domene delivered a perfectly weighted pass to Australia's agile midfield dynamo Ky Willott, who collected inside the circle, powered down the right flank, and lofted a sublime finish over the HIL GC goalkeeper for a masterful opener that electrified the Pipers. Though HIL GC's drag-flicker Kane Russell hit back with two penalty corners in quick succession (35th and 37th minutes) to flip the scoreline, SG Pipers refused to crumble.

Goalkeeper Tomas Santiago produced a string of outstanding saves to cap the damage, while the Pipers' elite midfieldpowered by swift, incisive passingcarved out promising equaliser chances that kept the pressure relentless. This gritty third-quarter showing preserved a narrow 2-1 deficit, fuelling unbreakable momentum into the fourth and final quarter.

The Pipers then unleashed a ferocious final-quarter onslaught driven by relentless determination and attacking firepower, clawing back from a deficit with clinical equalising brilliance to ignite hopes of a dramatic turnaround against HIL GC.

Eager to level the scores, SG Pipers surged forward with unrelenting force, peppering the HIL GC defence with multiple circle entries. At the same time, goalkeeper Tomas Santiago stood tall at the other end, producing a brace of brilliant saves to thwart any expansion of the lead. In the 54th minute, Tomas Domene engineered a golden one-on-one equaliser chance, only to be denied by James Mazarelo's sharp stop, but the Pipers' resolve burned brighter.

Attack after ferocious attack followed, culminating in a flurry of penalty corners that help the Pipers make a comeback in the 56th minute as India's Junior World Cup hero Dilraj Singh found himself perfectly positioned to deflect home Tomas Domene's lethal flick for a vital equaliser. Minutes later, captain Jarmanpreet Singh's stunning pass flashed across the HIL GC goalmouth, begging for a finishing touch that narrowly eluded the Pipers.

However, with mere seconds ticking down on the clock, HIL GC earned a match-defining penalty corner, and Kane Russell stepped up once more to clinically convert his third of the game, ripping the equaliser away from SG Pipers and clinching a hard-fought 3-2 opener win for his side.

