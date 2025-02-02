Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers crowned champions of Hockey India League 2024-25

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], February 2 : The exhilarating Men's Hockey India League 2024-25 season came to a close today as Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeated Hyderabad Toofans 4-3 in the Final, in front of a jam-packed Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday.

Gonzalo Peillat (9', 39') and Amandeep Lakra (26') scored for Hyderabad Toofans while Jugraj Singh (25', 32', 35') and Sam Lane (54') found the back of the net to secure the title for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, as stated in a release from HIL.

With this victory, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers also claimed the INR 3 crore prize money, while the Hyderabad Toofans received Rs 2 crore for finishing as a runner-up.

It was a tense contest from the first whistle with both teams taking turns to probe the others' defence. The Tigers employed aerial passes regularly, resulting in a penalty corner four minutes into the game but the Toofans withstood all three attempts on goal from Jugraj Singh. The Toofans showed more initiative as the quarter progressed and earned a penalty corner of their own. And Gonzalo Peillat stepped up to flick the ball past Tigers' goalie Jamie Carr to grant the Toofans a crucial lead halfway through the first quarter.

The Toofans continued to be on the front foot as the second quarter began while the Tigers remained relevant with occasional counterattacks. With six minutes left in the quarter, Abhishek earned a penalty corner for the Tigers and Jugraj Singh powered the ball into the left corner with a thunderous drag flick and restored parity. The Toofans responded by earning a penalty corner of their own in the next minute and Amandeep Lakra found the back of the net with a powerful flick to grant his team the lead again.

The Tigers slowed down the tempo to create a clear goal-scoring chance in the third quarter, resulting in a penalty corner. Jugraj Singh picked out the left bottom corner with another powerful drag flick to beat Toofans' keeper Bikramjit and level the scores again. Soon after, from another penalty corner, Jugraj Singh found the back of the net again with another drag flick to complete his hat trick and grant the Tigers the lead.

The Toofans went on to peg the Tigers into their half minutes later and earned a penalty corner. This time Peillat picked out the bottom right corner to make it 3-3 with lightning quick drag flick. They continued to trade chances as the quarter came to a close but neither team was able to seize the lead.

The Tigers began the last quarter on the front foot, earning a couple of penalty corners in quick succession but Tim Brand rushed out to avert any danger to his goal. After a period of careful probing, they earned another penalty corner and this time Sam Lane got on the scoresheet, beating Bikramjit with his flick and granting the Tigers the lead with six minutes left in the game.

The Toofans rushed ahead in search of an equaliser, resulting in yet another penalty corner but Jamie Carr swatted away Peillat's shot on goal. The Tigers ran down the clock in the final minutes of the game and sealed their victory in the Final.

