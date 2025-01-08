Soorma Hockey Club women's team inspires fans with a community-based initiative in Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], January 8 : As the Soorma Hockey Club women's team gears up for the inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League, they concluded their training camp with a community focused activation titled 'Sitaare Aur Soorma' at Panjab University in Chandigarh. The initiative featured an open training session and a grassroots festival to connect with the local community and ignite a passion for hockey among young enthusiasts.

The grassroots festival saw Soorma's coaching team conduct a hockey masterclass for aspiring players, offering invaluable tips and techniques. The session was followed by an interactive segment where players, including head coach Jude Menezes, team mentor Rani Rampal, co-captains Savita and Salima Tete, and international stars such as two-time Olympic gold medallist Maria Verschoor, Sophie Hamilton, Penny Squibb, and Charlotte Stapenhorst, engaged with the audience and fans, sharing their experiences and answering questions.

The open training session provided attendees a rare opportunity to watch the players in action, witnessing the intensity and dedication required at the highest level of the game.

Speaking about the event, team mentor, Rani Rampal said, "'Sitaare Aur Soorma' was a fantastic way to celebrate hockey and connect with our supporters. Hockey has given the players so much and this was a small token of giving back to the sport and the region we represent as Soorma Hockey Club," as quoted by a release from Hockey India League.

She further added, "To see so much enthusiasm at the masterclass today reinforces the value of nurturing talent and providing the right guidance at a young age."

Adding to this, co-captain Savita, remarked, "It's always special to meet our fans and inspire the next generation of players. Their enthusiasm motivates us to give our best, and events like these remind us of the impact hockey can have beyond the field. We are all every excited to represent Chandigarh and Haryana at the first edition of the Women's Hockey India League"

Following an intensive ten-day training camp at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Soorma Hockey Club will begin their campaign at the Hero Women's Hockey India League with a clash against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on January 13 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.

