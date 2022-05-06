Sub-jr men's hockey nationals: Jharkhand, Haryana, U.P, Odisha win group matches

Panaji (Goa), May 6 Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Association of Odisha won comfortably their respective pool matches on the third day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship on Friday.

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 5-1 in a Pool A match. Bishal Lakra (34', 50', 54') slammed a hat-trick, while captain Amrit Tirkey (28') and Adisan Minj (60') scored a goal each for the winning team. Hockey Uttarakhand's lone goal was scored by Vishal Kumar (30').

In Pool B, Hockey Haryana beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 4-0. Aman Singh (6'), Rahul (32'), Nitin Jr (42') and Sunil (57') scored a goal each for Hockey Haryana in the second match of the day.

In a Pool C match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Bengal 6-1. Mohd Zaid Khan (20', 40') struck a brace, while captain Manoj Yadav (4'), Ajeet Yadav (15'), Abhishek Yadav (20') and Raza Ali (24') scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Hockey Bengal's only goal was scored by captain Rohit Kujur (49').

In Pool E, the Hockey Association of Odisha outplayed Hockey Andhra Pradesh 18-0. Yojin Minz (8', 18', 29', 46', 57') and Irengbam Rohit Singh (11', 14', 24',24', 53') slammed five goals each, Aryan Xess (17', 31', 32', 36') scored four and captain Arbin Toppo (7', 22') netted twice, while Bilkan Oram (24') and Deonath Nanwar (59') scored a goal apiece to help Hockey Association of Odisha register a big win.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor