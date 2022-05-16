Sub-jr women's hockey nationals: Chandigarh, Bihar score easy wins in pool matches

Imphal, May 16 Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Bihar registered victories in their respective pool matches on the sixth day of the 12th Hockey India Sub-junior Women's National Championship 2022 here on Monday.

In the opening match of the day, Hockey Chandigarh registered a comfortable 10-0 win over the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in Pool F. Supriya (20', 43', 46'), Tamanna (29', 47', 57') and captain Kamaldeep Kaur (37', 44', 51') each bagged a hat-trick, while Navneet Kaur (58') scored a goal for the Hockey Chandigarh.

In Pool G, Tripura Hockey were declared 5-0 winners after Hockey Himachal forfeited the match.

Hockey Bihar registered a comprehensive 15-0 win over Telangana Hockey in Pool H. Rimjhim Kumari (14', 15', 20', 45', 45') starred with five goals, while Sharda Kumari (13', 60'), Khushi Kumari (18', 42'), Sidhi Kumari (25', 44'), Captain Fensi Khatun (29', 32') and Kajal Kachhap (41', 43') each netted twice for Hockey Bihar.

Earlier in the last match on Sunday, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Kerala Hockey 10-0 in Pool B. Captain Balo Horo (23', 39', 54', 55', 59') scored as many as five goals, while Nisha Minj (33', 43') and Binima Dhan (47', 57') each netted twice for Hockey Jharkhand. Sweety Dungdung (4') also chipped in with a goal for the winning team.

