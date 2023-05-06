Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Haryana, Jharkhand, UP, Himachal register wins

New Delhi, May 6 Shashi Khasa blasted 10 goals as Hockey Haryana defeated Tripura Hockey 32-0 in the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

In other matches on Saturday, Hockey Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, and Hockey Himachal registered wins in their respective games.

The first match on Saturday saw Hockey Haryana thrash Tripura Hockey by a comprehensive 32-0 scoreline. The goal scorers for Hockey Haryana were Priyanka (1', 4'), Shashi Khasa (2', 17', 18', 23', 23', 25', 32', 33', 49', 59'), Ravina (3', 26', 31', 47', 48'), Simran Kataria (5'), Team Captain Pooja (12', 32'), Khushi (14', 18', 39', 42'), Anjani (21', 21'), Bhavya (29'), Kiriti (34'), Seema (38', 39', 56'), and Nidhi (46').

Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Uttarakhand 4-0 in the second match. Rajni Kerketta (26') and Roshni Aind (28') scored a goal each while Sweety Dungdung (30', 39') registered a brace to end the game in Hockey Jharkhand's favour.

The third match of the day ended with Uttar Pradesh Hockey beating Delhi Hockey 12-0. Vandana Patel (3', 30', 48', 56'), Manisha Patel (8', 12', 20'), Achal Singh (21', 51', 55'), Komal Pal (57'), and Team Captain Purnima Yadav (60') got on the scoresheet for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

Hockey Himachal beat Assam Hockey in the fourth match 4-2. Hockey Himachal took the lead through goals from Sonam (5'), Team Captain Khushi Verma (10'), and Jyoti (11', 31') while Kongkana Deka (28') and Angkita Devi (42') scored for Assam Hockey but failed to mount a serious challenge.

On Friday, Hockey Mizoram beat Hockey Rajasthan 2-0. Lalnunfeli (33') opened the account by converting a penalty corner, followed by a goal from Lalvenpuii (54') to seal the victory for Hockey Mizoram.

