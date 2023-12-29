Sub-jr Women's Hockey: Raja Karan and Pritam Siwach Hockey win matches

New Delhi, Dec 29 Raja Karan and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy won their respective matches on Day 9 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1 here on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Raja Karan Hockey Academy defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar 2-1.

Captain Kudrat (14’, 45’) scored the first goal for Raja Karan Hockey Academy with a penalty corner conversion. She then doubled the lead at the end of the third quarter with a field goal.

Jashandeep Kaur (54’) provided some hope for Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar with a goal in the fourth quarter but Raja Karan Hockey Academy held onto the lead to win the match.

In the second match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy 4-0.

Chanchal (18’), Vanshika (25’), and Aarti (35’) scored a field goal each while Captain Ritika (37’) converted a penalty corner for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy as they won the game without conceding any goal.

