"Support our girls": JMM leader shows strong backing for Women's HIL debut

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 13 : JMM leader Kalpana Soren has expressed her pride and support for the Women's Hockey India League (HIL), which is being organized for the first time in Ranchi. In a statement, Soren highlighted India's rich legacy in hockey and lauded the recent achievements of both men's and women's hockey teams.

Kalpana Soren, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Govt. of Jharkhand and wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, unveiled the Women's Hockey India League trophy along with the captains of the four Women's HIL teams.

"We have a golden history in the field of Hockey and now, both the men and women are doing well in Hockey - as it is our national game. For the first time, Women's HIL is being organised in Ranchi and I want everyone to support our girls... I extend my best wishes to all the players and I thank all those who are involved in organising this event," she told ANI.

The Women's Hockey India League is seen as a landmark initiative to promote and uplift women's hockey in the country. Jharkhand have produced some of India's finest hockey players, is hosting the event, drawing attention to the sport's deep-rooted cultural significance in the area.

Soren's call for public support resonates with the growing momentum around women's sports in India. With the Women's HIL providing a platform for talented players to showcase their skills, the league is expected to inspire a new generation of athletes and strengthen India's presence in global hockey.

In the first match, the Odisha Warriors thumping the Delhi SG Pipers 4-0 in Ranchi. Yibbi Jansen (16` and 37`), Baljeet Kaur (42`) and Freeke Moes (43`) scored for the Odisha Warriors on Sunday, as per a HIL press release.

The Women's Hockey India League opened with a glitzy ceremony where artists showcased the culture of Jharkhand.

The first quarter was a cautious affair as both teams, playing for the first time, took their time to get into a rhythm. The Pipers and the Warriors had a couple of half chances but were unable to find the finishing touch as the first quarter ended goalless.

Yibbi Jansen got the opportunity to score the first goal of the Women's Hockey India League. The Warriors won a penalty corner in the 16th minute. Jansen, one of the best drag flickers in the game, made no mistake as she sent her drag flick flying past goalkeeper Elodie Picard.

The Pipers won their first penalty corner in the 21st minute but the injection was not trapped cleanly. The Pipers did well to win another penalty corner straightaway. Deepika's drag flick was dealt with by the Warriors' defence.

The Delhi side came closer in the 26th minute as they won a third penalty corner. Goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram made a couple of saves before the Pipers won a long corner. At the other end, the Warriors won their second penalty corner of the match in the 27th minute. This time Picard stuck out her glove to keep out Jansen's drag flick.

The Pipers boasted more possession and asserted themselves more but the Warriors defence stood firm to stay ahead at halftime.

The Warriors doubled their lead midway through the third quarter with Jansen once again on target. The Dutch star fired her drag flick into the corner giving Stephanie de Groof, who was positioned on the post, little time to react.

Five minutes later, the Warriors were 3-0 ahead. Baljeet Kaur dribbled along the goalline and played the ball to Neha Goyal. The ball ricocheted back to Baljeet off Neha's stick and the former curled it past Picard, the release said.

There was barely any time for the Pipers to regroup before the Warriors mounted another attack and scored their fourth on the night. Freeke Moes rode a couple of challenges before slamming the ball past Picard.

The Warriors were content with defending their lead in the final quarter as the Pipers tried to find a consolation goal. The Warriors were down to 10 players for five minutes after captain Neha received a yellow card in the 49th minute. The Pipers, unfortunately, were unable to capitalize on their numerical advantage.

The Pipers won a couple of penalty corners in the final two minutes but the Warriors' defence dealt with them effectively to close out a comprehensive 4-0 win.

