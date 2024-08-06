"They need similar passion to win this match": Dhananjay Mahadik's advice to India ahead of SF clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 : Ahead of India's semifinal clash against Germany in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday, former Indian hockey player Dhananjay Mahadik adviced the team to show the same passion that was there during the quarterfinal match against Great Britain.

After scripting a heroic win against Great Britain in the Quarter-Final of the Paris Olympic Games by 4-2 in penalty shootouts, a charged-up Indian Men's Hockey Team led by Harmanpreet Singh will take on a familiar foe in Germany on Tuesday in their quest to 'change the colour of the medal', here at the iconic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Tuesday.

"This is the second Olympics in which we have reached the semi-finals. This match could be similar to the match we played in Tokyo against Germany for the bronze medal...the passion with which they (Indian team) won against Britain, they need similar passion to win this match..." Dhananjay Mahadik told ANI.

Coming to the quarterfinal match, Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics and advanced into the semi-final. As the scores were level at 1-1 after the end of regulation time, India won the shootout 4-2 and made the semi-finals.

In the second quarter of the encounter, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Great Britain had five in the second quarter.

Before halftime, Great Britain's Lee Morton scored the equaliser and gave his side a moment to breathe. In the second half, Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the shootout, India scored all four of their attempts. While Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved one, helping India move into the semis of the tournament.

India is the most successful hockey nation in Olympic history, having won 12 medals: eight gold, one silver, and three bronze. However, India last featured in the Olympic final 44 years ago in Moscow in 1980, where they won Gold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor