"This is very good thing for future of our players": Hockey India secretary signs MoU with Amity University Online

By Shaurya Dutt

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 : Hockey India (HI) general secretary Bhola Nath Singh expressed his happiness after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Amity University Online (AUO) and Hockey India. The MoU aims to provide better educational opportunities for hockey players at the international, national, and state levels.

Speaking about the MoU, Bhola Nath told ANI, "This is a very good thing for the future of our players. Those who are good at sports now have a very good opportunity in their studies as they can study online because of practice, camp, because they don't have time, because they couldn't study in college or school, or they couldn't go to college. They can study online directly from Amity University and get their degrees."

He added, "I am telling you one thing that there are many players who cannot get promotions due to their studies. You must be seeing that the level at which they should get their promotion, they cannot get it. So now the players don't have to think about it."

Bhola Nath also thanked Amity University chairman Ajit Chauhan for this initiative, saying, "They can study online directly from here and get their degrees. Now they won't have any problem with that. So now our players will play openly, and they will play well. When they get time, they study online. A very big day has started for them today at Amity University. For this, I would like to thank Amity University chairman Ajit Chauhan and his entire team on behalf of India."

This partnership supports the overall growth of sportspersons by allowing them to continue their education without affecting their sports careers, according to a Hockey India press release.

Under this agreement, Amity University Online will offer a special scholarship program designed for athletes. This program understands the difficulties players face in balancing sports and studies and aims to support them in achieving both.

Along with up to 100 per cent scholarships through the CHAMPS initiative (Celebrating Heroes with Amity Merit Program Scholarships), Amity University Online also offers free access to a three-month Certificate Course in Sports Psychology to help improve players' mental strength and performance.

The MoU was signed by Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, and Ajit Chauhan, Chairman of Amity University Online. The signing was witnessed by Sekar J Manoharan, Treasurer of Hockey India, and senior officials from Amity University in Noida.

The event also marked the formal enrollment of Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Salima Tete and defender Jyoti into Amity University Online's Sociology and MBA Marketing programs, respectively. They are the first two players to benefit from this collaboration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor