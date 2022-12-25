Tickets for FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 sold out in Rourkela

As the clock ticks closer to the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, the excitement and enthusiasm among hockey fans around the world have already reached beyond its peak.

The tournament, which is set to begin on January 13, 2023, will see 16 elite hockey teams from around the world in action. Eager to witness the thrilling world hockey action taking place in Rourkela for the first time, the fans gathered in large numbers outside the newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium since the opening of the Box Office on December 19th (Monday) to buy tickets. And within a week, all match tickets in Rourkela have been sold out.

A total of 20 matches will take place at the new 'jewel' of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, which has a seating capacity of over 20,000. Meanwhile, the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar which has a sitting capacity of over 15,000, will host 24 matches, including cross-overs, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Final.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team, who are placed in Pool D, along with Spain will also begin their campaign against Spain on January 13th in Rourkela.

Following their match against Spain on the first day of the competition, India will play England on Sunday, January 15th, in Rourkela, followed by their final group encounter against Wales on Thursday, January 19th in Bhubaneswar. All of India's group-stage matches will start at 1900 hours IST.

The 16 teams competing in the tournament are Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, England, France, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, Japan, Chile and Wales.

India match day tickets are priced at INR 500 for West Stand, INR 400 for East Stand, and INR 200 for North and South Stand. For non-India match days, tickets are priced at INR 500 for West Stand, INR 200 for East Stand and INR 100 for North and South Stand.

For Qualifiers onwards till Finals in Bhubaneswar, tickets are priced at INR 500 for West Stand, INR 400 for East Stand and INR 200 for North and South Stand. Whereas, for Positioning matches from (9-16 placings) in Rourkela, tickets are priced at INR 500 for West Stand, INR 200 for East Stand and INR 100 for North and South Stand. Each ticket allows the spectator to watch the entire day's proceedings at the respective venue.

( With inputs from ANI )

