U-16 Women's Hockey League: Sports Authority of India 'A' lift trophy

Lucknow, Dec 13 Sports Authority of India 'A' defeated Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation in the final to lift the Khelo India U-16 Women's Hockey League 2022 trophy, here on Tuesday.

Winners Sports Authority of India 'A' secured the prize money of Rs 5 lakhs, runners up Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation earned Rs 3 lakhs, while Har Hockey Academy won their final match to finish third and get Rs 2 Lakhs.

The battle for first place was as close as it could get with Sports Authority of India (SAI) 'A' beating Pritam Swach Sports Promotion Foundation by a 2-1 scoreline. SAI 'A' took the lead early through Binati Minz (12') and in the second half Karuna Minz (34') doubled their lead.

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation came roaring back with a goal from Ravina (40') but were unable to capitalize on the momentum to stage a comeback.

The battle for third place was between Har Hockey Academy and Sports Authority of India 'B', which the former won by a 3-1 margin.

Sports Authority of India 'B' started off well with Lalpeksangi (19') scoring the opening goal for them but they soon lost that advantage to a penalty corner converted by Har Hockey Academy's Captain Pooja (26'). Shashi Khasa (39', 45') scored a brace in quick succession in the second half to ensure Har Hockey Academy finished third.

Meanwhile, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre took on Ghumanhera Riser's Academy and comprehensively beat them 4-0 to confirm a fifth-place finish. Anushka Bhawre (20', 49') scored a brace for her team while Sanadam Babyrani (37') and Nirmala (39') scored a goal each.

Sports Hostel Odisha beat Salute Hockey Academy by a 6-1 scoreline to secure seventh place. Sports Hostel Odisha started off the goal glut through Priyanka Rout (6') but soon enough Salute Hockey Academy's Payal Yadav (18') levelled the playing field with her goal.

In the second half, Sports Hostel Odisha went on a scoring spree with goals coming from Kanika Kerketta (35'), Sushmita Dung Dung (42', 57') and Archana Xalxo (59').

