Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurates 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri here on Wednesday inaugurated the 3rd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2023.

The tournament will feature eight teams divided into two pools, and it will run until November 21. During the league stage of the tournament, each team will play against all other teams in their pool.

Pool A includes the Railway Sports Promotion Board, Sports Authority of India, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India. On the other hand, Pool B comprises Sashastra Seema Bal, All India Police Sports Control Board, Tamil Nadu Police, and Indian Oil Corporation.

The top two teams from each pool will then advance to the Semi-Finals, which are scheduled for 20th November. The Final will take place on 21st November, along with the 3rd/4th place play-off.

During the event, Puri expressed his delight and told reporters, "It is a proud thing for us that sporting activities are being attached at the national level with national spirit. Our sportspersons are winning several medals for the nation and that's a very important change. We can also see that under PM Modi's leadership major changes can be witnessed and I believe this kind of sporting activities will support the national spirit."

A total of 20 players from the National Core Group will be participating in this tournament.

Bansari Solanki will represent Sports Authority of India, while Indian Oil Corporation will be represented by Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary, Jyoti, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Ishika Chaudhary, Sharmila Devi, Udita, and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

The Railway Sports Promotion Board, the reigning Champions, will look to defend their title with Deep Grace Ekka, Vandana Katariya, Mariana Kujur, Rajani Etimarpu, Gurjit Kaur, Monika, Navneet Kaur, and Sangita Kumari leading the charge.

