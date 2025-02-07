UP Rudras sign off from HIL 2024-25 season with 'Fair Play Award'

New Delhi [India], February 7 : The UP Rudras won the prestigious Fair Play Award, for their commitment to sportsmanship and discipline throughout the tournament. Thanks to James Mazarello's excellent reflex and crucial saves, the team finished their tournament conceding the least number of goals (22) throughout the long tournament. James' stand-out performances proved to be instrumental for UP Rudras' campaign keeping the opposition on their feet, as per UP Rudras press release.

The Lucknow-based franchise of the Hero Hockey India League, UP Rudras, concluded their campaign in the Hockey India League with a victory over Tamil Nadu Dragons. Despite the victory and a hard-fought season, the team narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals, finishing just one point shy of the top 4. Nevertheless, the season held special significance for the franchise in several ways. Over the course of 10 games, UP Rudras won 5, lost 4, and played 1 draw.

Reflecting on the season, team captain Hardik Singh expressed pride in the performance of his squad. The team was well-balanced, featuring senior players like Kane Russell, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Tanguy Cosyns, alongside promising young talents such as Talem Priyobarta, Sudeep Chirmako, and James Mazarello, to name a few. Known for their fearless style of play, the team displayed remarkable determination and resilience despite the setback.

"Although it wasn't the finish to the season that we had hoped for, I couldn't be prouder of the team. Every time we stepped onto the field, we gave our best, and that is what truly matters. We cherished every moment together, both on and off the field. I am honoured to have had the opportunity to lead such a talented group of players. We made some mistakes, but we also made significant progress throughout the season. We will take the lessons learned this year and return stronger next season. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all our fans for their unwavering support. It has been an absolute pleasure to represent UP Rudras," said Hardik Singh as quoted in the UP Rudras press release.

Throughout the season, UP Rudras enjoyed several standout individual performances, making them strong contenders for qualification. The team began the season with a series of victories, but a few slip-ups in subsequent matches proved costly. In the final game of the league stage, UP Rudras fought hard for the 4th place spot. However, despite their victory in the match, they were only able to secure 2 points, leaving them just outside the top 4. The top four positions were claimed by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, and Soorma Hockey Club, with Bengal Tigers ultimately being crowned champions.

Season at a glance:

Team Statistics:

-Total Goal Scored: 23

-Goals conceded: 22

- Penalty Corners: 44

- Penalty Corner Conversion: 22.7%

- Green Card - 10

- Yellow Card - 0

Player Statistics:

- Field Goal - Sudeep Chirmako - 3

- Penalty Corners - Kane Russell - 4

- Penalty Stroke - Hardik Singh - 2

