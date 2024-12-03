"We are very close to beating any team now": Indian Hockey captain Manpreet Singh

By Diptayan Hazra

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 3 : Indian hockey has experienced a remarkable resurgence in recent years, and Indian hockey player Manpreet Singh believes the best is yet to come.

"We cannot reach the peak directly; we have to follow a process," he told ANI.

"We are winning medals and playing in tournament finals. We are progressing step by step. We are now very close to beating any team. Earlier, it was not the same. Take Belgium, for instancethey have won medals, but it took them eight years to achieve that. Similarly, we are moving in the right direction. We will continue to give our best, focus on recovery, and steadily achieve our goals. Our next targets are the World Cup, Pro League, and Asia Cup. If we maintain this approach, we will definitely reach the top," Singh added.

Reflecting on the Paris Olympics, Manpreet recalled a memorable quarter-final match against Great Britain.

"Our quarter-final was unforgettable. We played with one man short for 43-45 minutes. After our match against Great Britain, people applauded us, and everyone was delighted when we won. Unfortunately, Amit Rohidas received a card, but the entire team played as a cohesive unit. We strengthened our defence, came back from 1-0 down, and scored. Teamwork and hard work were evident in that game, and the morale was exceptional."

Winning an Olympic medal is every athlete's dream, and for Manpreet, doing so twice has been particularly gratifying.

"Winning Olympic medals was a dream come true. We won back-to-back medalsTokyo and Paris. It's incredible to see the history and legacy of Indian hockey being revived. The support we received from Indians during the Olympics was heartwarming. These medals have significantly increased hockey's viewership in the country. Participating in the Olympics makes people eager to see how hockey is performing. It also inspires young players. The last time India won a medal was in the 1980s. Now, having won two medals, we see children in villages aspiring to achieve the same for the country," he remarked.

Discussing the evolution of Indian hockey during his career, Manpreet observed, "People are happy because we ended a long medal drought. Winning back-to-back medals is extremely challenging. Now, people believe that hockey in India is moving in the right direction. The future is bright, and Indian hockey is reclaiming its former glory."

The support from fans, particularly in Delhi, has been remarkable.

"People have always loved hockey, but when we weren't winning medals, there was frustration. However, as we started winning and beating strong teams like Australia, the confidence of both players and fans grew. During the Germany series in Delhi, the crowd really supported us."

For aspiring hockey players, Manpreet had valuable advice: "Keep working hard and never give up. Sometimes you may not get selected for the team, but that's when you work even harder to make it. Only 18 players are selected, so it's tough for the coaches to include everyone. Even if you're on standby, don't lose hope. Put in your best effort, and you'll see results. The future of Indian hockey is promising. The Hockey India League (HIL) is a fantastic platform. When HIL began in 2013, we discovered players like Mandeep Singh, who joined the national team the same year. HIL provides young players with opportunities to showcase their talent, gain recognition, and eventually make it to the national side. This motivates them to work hard."

Looking ahead, Manpreet is clear about his goals: "I want to stay fit because, without fitness, survival in the game is impossible. I aim to keep adopting new techniques, give my 100 percent on the field, and maintain a never-give-up attitude."

Manpreet also expressed his excitement about being part of Team Gonasika in the HIL.

"I'm thrilled that HIL is back after seven years. The excitement is palpable. We aim to replicate our past successes. Playing with renowned players from around the world, sharing rooms and dressing rooms, is always enriching. I've already been in touch with the foreign players and coaches of Gonasika, and everyone is equally excited."

With high expectations for the upcoming season, Manpreet is determined to deliver.

"I've won two HIL titles. When the league started, we won the first season with Ranchi Rhinos. This time too, we're committed to giving our best and leaving no stone unturned."

He also highlighted the winning mindset within the franchise. "We recently met the team owners in Delhi, and they encouraged us to enjoy the game and give our best. The coach and foreign players are equally enthusiastic about performing well."

Manpreet Singh, who first represented India in 2011 at the age of 19, competed in the 2012 Summer Olympics and was named Asia's Junior Player of the Year in 2014. He captained the Indian National Men's Hockey Team to a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. His leadership and dedication continue to inspire the next generation of Indian hockey players.

