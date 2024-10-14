"We have mostly gone with Indian players": PR Sreejesh after Day 1 of HIL Auction

New Delhi [India], October 14 : The Hockey India League (HIL) auction witnessed a flurry of strategic bids and significant selections as teams aimed to bolster their squads for the upcoming season. Key figures from various franchises shared their thoughts on their team compositions and the auction process, highlighting their confidence and excitement for the season ahead.

PR Sreejesh, the Director and Assistant Coach of Delhi SG Pipers, expressed satisfaction with their selections. He emphasized the balanced nature of the team, which includes a mix of experienced foreign and talented Indian players.

"We have selected a good team, including a foreign goalkeeper. Mostly, we have gone with Indian players, creating a balanced team with enough players in defense and midfield. Tomorrow, we need to focus on the forward and midfield positions," said Sreejesh.

Reflecting on his familiarity with the squad, he added, "I know the players who are with us; they are my juniors. One player cannot win you the game; it is the team that wins."

Graham Reid was the bronze medal-winning coach of India in Tokyo Olympics.

"It was great to be back here in India. I am happy with all the Indian players, especially the young ones and Rohit. We have got a bit of the team back (on reuniting with old teammates and support staff) with Sreejesh, Shiva, and the physio," Graham Reid remarked, the coach of Delhi SG Pipers,.

He continued, "I have probably said a million things after the Olympics; Indian hockey is getting better and better. I have to congratulate Hockey India for putting this together. It's wonderful for the sport. The president of FIH said it is great for hockey, great for the crowd, and it will be good to see hockey back on TV."

UP Rudras team coach, Paul Van Ass, shared his thoughts on the tense yet rewarding auction process. He emphasized the strategic planning that went into their selections.

"I liked it very much; it was very nice. There was a lot of tension for the Indian Olympic players, and it took longer because everybody was bidding for them. It's a plus for Indian hockey. I was relatively calm because we had good plans. We got Hardik, who I find to be one of the best players in the world, so we made the exception. I am happy with all the players. Tomorrow, we will continue being smart and pick up the right players," said Van Ass.

Paul Van Ass who previously served as the head coach of the Indian men's hockey team in 2015, shared his enthusiasm for returning to India and his satisfaction with the auction results.

As the HIL auction progresses, teams and coaches remain focused on building competitive squads, highlighting the growing excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season. The emphasis on strategic planning and the blend of experienced and young talent promise an exhilarating season of hockey.

