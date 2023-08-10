"Whatever happened with me was not right": Rani Rampal on not being included in Indian women's hockey team

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 10 : Rani Rampal has raised questions about being overlooked for the last two years, despite leading India to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Indian former field hockey player Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal as the chief coach of the sub-junior boys team and sub-junior girls team respectively.

Rani appeared to point fingers at selectors during a press conference where the 28-year-old was appointed as the chief coach for the sub-junior girls team.

"I knew people will ask me this question on retirement. I haven't retired, will continue playing hockey. I would like to thank all of you. Whatever happened to me was not good. After the Olympics, I got injured. I made a comeback but I was not included in the side. I don't know why I was not included in the team. You should ask the coach. I was the leading goal scorer in the national but still, I was not selected," said the former captain Rani Rampal.

Rani has been absent from the Indian women's squad since leading them to a remarkable but painful fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. She was out of action for a few months owing to surgery, but even after returning to the domestic circuit, she struggled to re-enter the Indian team.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia, who was named interim captain, has now taken over full-time duties.

On taking charge of the sub-junior team, Rani said, "This is a short-term programme for me. I want to give back to the sport which has given me so much. I will keep trying to play whenever I get a chance, I still have hope. Let's see how it goes. I won't give up."

"I think my experience of playing at the top level will be helpful for the kids. I started playing at a very young age and the knowledge I have gathered on the journey will be helpful for the kids," she added.

While Rani Rampal's laments are real, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey stated that the federation has spoken with both parties in the situation and that selection matters are left up to the coach and the selection committee.

"We understand the grief of Rani Rampal. We have talked about her absence from the national team. We have consulted both selectors and head coach. We had conversations with Rani also. We don't interfere in these matters, it is upto the coach and selectors," Tirkey said in a press conference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor