Indian women's bean Chinese women's in Asian Champions Trophy 2024 played in Bihar's at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Wednesday, November 20. Deepika scored for the hosts minutes into the third quarter to put India 1-0 up against China.

Deepika scored her 11th goal of the tournament, she scored from close range after a failed penalty corner attempt. The Salima Tete-led India eased through to the summit clash after beating Japan 2-0 in the semi-finals. India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all six of their games, including a 3-0 rout of China, who they now face in the final at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

India are now the most decorated side in the history of the tournament, equalling South Korea on three titles each.