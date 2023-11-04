Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Indian hockey team beats South Korea to set up summit clash against Japan

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 4 : India women's hockey team stormed into the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2023 after overpowering South Korea 2-0 in the semifinals clash at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.

Salima Tete (11') and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (19') scored the goals for India. India will face defending champions Japan, who beat China in the other semifinal match, in the summit clash on Sunday.

Placed No. 12 in the world, South Korea, the most successful team in Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey with three titles, came out all guns blazing in the first couple of minutes, putting the Indian defence under strain.

After weathering the early storm, India, ranked seventh in the world, flicked the switch and went on the offensive. India had multiple chances, with Navneet Kaur coming within inches of giving her team the lead in the fourth minute.

India, who defeated South Korea 5-0 in their last group encounter on Friday, were clearly the dominant side in the first quarter and rightly took the lead with local girl Salima Tete scoring following a wonderful team play that originated in the Indian half.

In the second quarter, India maintained their fast-passing approach and generated numerous opportunities. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke's penalty corner doubled India's advantage around the 20-minute mark.

The Indian women's hockey team slowed the game and controlled the tempo with a two-goal lead. Korea attempted to boost the ante in pursuit of a goal, but the Indian defence and midfield worked fluidly together to keep them at bay. India led 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.

With India sitting back in the second half, the Koreans had a greater share of possession. In the third quarter, the Koreans won three penalty corners to India's one. The Indian hockey team's defence held on to a two-goal lead and finished the game to go to the final. India have only won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey title once before, in 2016.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor