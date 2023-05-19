1 killed, 3 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar

Islamabad, May 19 At least one person was killed and three others were injured in a bomb blast in Peshawar city of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Peshawar police, Harood Rashid, told local media on Thursday evening that the explosion occurred at a motorcycle workshop near the Ring Road of Peshawar.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the body and injured to Hayatabad Medical Complex hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to an initial investigation, at least 200 gram of explosives were used in the blast, said the officer.

The officer added that the bomb, which was planted in a motorcycle, exploded during the repair of the motorbike.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor