1 killed, 4 injured in Houston shooting

Houston, Dec 25 One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting following an altercation outside a Houston club, authorities said.

After the "shootout" at about 3 a.m. local time on Sunday, one man tried to run away to a service road "where he collapsed from his wounds", Houston Police Assistant Chief Megan Howard was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The man, identified by family as Isaiah Paker, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene with several gunshot wounds, Howard said at a press conference.

Parker worked as a handyman who just attended an early Christmas Eve party with 14 of his siblings hours before the shooting, local media outlet ABC13 reported, citing the victim's family.

Five young men fled from the shooting in a truck apparently they had stolen, Howard said. The driver and the truck have not been found.

All involved are young adult males in their late teens to early 20s, police said.

