1 killed as Palestinian attackers launch rocket barrages on Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 : One person has died and at least three sustained injuires after rockets were fired from Gaza toward Israel Saturday morning, according to CNN.

Earlier The Times of Israel reported that 5 persons were injuries, including one critically injured after Palestinian attackers in the Gaza Strip launched rocket barrages at southern and central Israel this morning, setting off air raid sirens in the country,

Following the attack, red alert warning sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, located around 70 kilometres from the Gaza Strip, as well as, Sde Boker, Arad, and Dimona in the south.

Residents living across these areas heard the massive explosions, according to The Times of Israel.

A woman in her 70s in Kfar Aviv in the Gderot region died following the barrage, Israel's Magen David Adom (MDA) rescue service said according to CNN.

Adding to this, the medical team is also healing another man trapped by a direct rocket impact in the Gederot Regional Council. Moreover, MDA said it was also treating a 20-year-old man moderately injured by rocket shrapnel in Yavne.

Meanwhile, reportedly, medics also responded to the reports of rocket impacts in Yavne, Ashkelon and Kfar Aviv near Ashdod, The Times of Israel reported.

Following the attack, the Israeli military asked the residents of southern and central Israel to stay close to bomb shelters amid the massive barrage.

The Israel Defense Forces said in an announcement today, "The public in the south and centre of the country are urged to stay near protected areas and follow the instructions of the Home Front Command."

A video from Ashkelon circulating on social media showed large black plumes of smoke from fires from a suspected affected site, reported The Times of Israel.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was going to the military headquarters in Tel Aviv amid the massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip, according to his office.

The office of Gallant and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that both of them will hold meetings with top security officials soon.

The military further informed that the investigation is underway and they will soon provide further information.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor