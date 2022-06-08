1 killed, several injured in car ramming in Berlin

A car crashed into a crowd in Berlin's Charlottenburg locality on Wednesday morning, killing one person and leaving at least a dozen injured, local police said.

Four of the injured in serious conditions were sent to hospital, said Thilo Cablitz, spokesperson for the Berlin police.

Local media initially reported some 30 injuries. After hitting pedestrians, the car crashed into a shop, said Cablitz.

Police have detained the driver, a man, at the scene and are still investigating whether it was a crime or an accident, according to the spokesperson.

The local fire brigade said they received the report at around 10:30 am. The affected area has been cordoned off.

Shortly before Christmas 2016, a truck attack killed 12 people near the site of Wednesday's accident.(ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor