1 person killed, another injured in store shooting in Washington: Police
By ANI | Published: February 8, 2022 03:37 AM2022-02-08T03:37:51+5:302022-02-08T03:45:02+5:30
At least one person is dead and another has been injured after a gunman opened fire inside a grocery store in the US state of Washington, a Richland Police Department spokesperson said.
"We have confirmed at least one deceased inside, one was transported by medical," the spokesperson said during a press conference on Monday.
The spokesperson said the suspect is still at large and is believed to have used a handgun in the shooting.
Moreover, the spokesperson said the motive of the shooting is unknown and the investigation into the incident is ongoing. (ANI/Sputnik)
