10 'extraordinary' acts to watch out for in 'India’s Got Talent' season 10

New Delhi, July 27 Putting the spotlight on 'hunar', 'India's Got Talent Season 10' promises to be a grand spectacle of the finest talent, handpicked across the nation and they will be giving it their all to earn the coveted 'Golden Buzzer'.

With 'Vijayi Vishwa Hunar Hamara' as its credo, the show will be hosted by the charming Arjun Bijlani, and will see Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Badshah reprise their roles as the judges.

From traditional art forms to cutting-edge performances, here are 10 unique acts that are set to shine on season 10, promising to take the platform by storm.

1. Tholpavakuttu Kala Kendra- Traditional Shadow Act:

Tholpavakuttu Kala Kendra, hailing from the culturally rich state of Kerala, brings to the India's Got Talent stage an ancient art form that has withstood the test of time for over 2000 years. Through the mesmerising interplay of light and shadow, precise choreography, and artistic finesse - this group makes cut-out puppets seem like living characters, enacting captivating narratives of mythological tales.

2. Deepak Rajput and Hrishita Rewadia - Guitarist and Opera Singer:

Deepak and Hrishita, a dynamic duo hailing from Rajasthan, are set to take the stage by storm with their awe-inspiring fusion act. These two exceptionally talented artistes seamlessly blend their individual skills to create a musical performance that transcends genres and captivates the soul. Deepak's mesmerising guitar melodies harmonise with Hrishita's powerful opera vocals, creating a breathtaking musical performance.

3. Rupsha - Ventriloquism:

Rupsha, from West Bengal, will captivate the audience with her ventriloquism act. With remarkable precision, she will bring her endearing puppet character of Dadaji as Anupam Kher to life, showcasing a delightful conversation between Anupam Kher and Judge Kirron Kher.

4. House Of Brothers - Dance on Heels:

Remarkably talented dancers from Chandigarh, The House Of Brothers will showcase graceful and energetic dance moves in heels. Their flawless accuracy and boundary-defying act not only challenge stereotypes but also inspire many.

5. Inspiring Dance Family - Hair Aerial Act:

Bringing a unique twist to their performance, the Inspiring Dance Family from West Bengal will showcase an awe-inspiring aerial act. Making a groundbreaking appearance on Indian television, the group will perform an incredible aerial routine, where they will swing on aerial equipment using the strength of their hair, leaving everyone spellbound.

6. Botlab Dynamics - Drone Act:

Step into the future with Botlab Dynamics from Delhi as they will showcase the imminent change in entertainment, where art and technology converge to create a truly immersive and breathtaking experience. Their synchronised and meticulous control over the drones creates a breathtaking display of lights, patterns, and formations.

7. Bhagwani Devi - Shot Put:

Age is just a number. Testimony to this will be Bhagwani Devi from Haryana, who will prove to be tough competition to many young bloods at the age of 95. The shot put thrower's remarkable strength and determination will show that age is never a limitation when it comes to pursuing one's passion.

8. Surya Archery Academy - Archery:

Hitting the bull’s eye, the show will witness the remarkable talents of the young archers from Surya Archery Academy in Telangana. These children have taken the art of archery to a new level and honed their abilities to hit bull’s eyes with astounding accuracy, showcasing a level of focus and determination that belies their age.

9. Naadsaad - Folk Dance:

Naadsaad from Gujarat will demonstrate the unity and harmony of their community, portraying the seamless blend of heritage and modernity. With every step, swirl, and gesture, Naadsaad will take the audience on a cultural journey, immersing them in the vibrant colors, music, and storytelling of their folk dance form.

10. Skippers Crew - Fire Skipping:

Skippers Crew from Delhi will showcase their exceptional dance skills with an electrifying fire-skipping performance. The talented dance crew is known for their dynamic and high-energy routines that leave the audience spellbound. Each member perfectly complements the other with their flawless execution proving that hard work and determination can lead to extraordinary achievements.

'India's Got Talent 10' will premiere from July 29 on Sony TV.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor