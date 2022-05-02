10 killed, several injured in separate road accidents in Pakistan

Ten people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Pakistan on Monday.

Seven people were burnt to death after a vehicle fell into a dry canal in Nawabshah district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, Xinhua reported citing local media.

It further reported that the accident took place when an over-speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into the canal on the national highway.

A fire erupted in the vehicle following the accident, resulting in the death of seven people including two children and four women, police told local media, according to Xinhua.

Immediately after the incident, police said, locals rushed to the spot and removed the victims from the vehicle, adding that they were shifted to the local hospital. Police said that the victims belonged to the Moro city of the province.

Separately, three people were killed and several others injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger van on Monday at Tando Muhammad Khan road in Hyderabad city of Sindh, Xinhua reported citing local media.

Meanwhile, all the victims were shifted to the local hospital.

( With inputs from ANI )

