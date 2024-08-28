10 terrorists eliminated in ongoing military activity: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that 10 terrorists were eliminated as forces from the Kfir Infantry Brigade, the Duvdevan special forces unit, engineering forces and other units continue to operate in what the IDF described as a "broad operation" which is focused on three refugee camps in Jenin, Nur al-Shams in Tulkarm and Al-Farah in the north of the Jordan River Valley. During this operation, the forces exchanged fire with terrorists and arrested a number of wanted persons.

Most of the terrorists were eliminated in two airstrikes:

One was an attack on a vehicle travelling south of Qabatiya in the Jenin area, in which four terrorists were killed, including Hamas members.

The other was an attack on a squad of armed terrorists who shot at Israeli forces, in which at least two more terrorists were eliminated.

The IDF said its forces continue to operate even at this time and that the fighting is expected to continue for an extended period of time. (ANI/TPS)

