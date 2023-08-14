100 firefighters respond to blaze in Houston

Houston, Aug 14 Some 100 firefighters responded to a massive blaze in the US city of Houston, which covered the area in thick plumes of smoke, authorities said.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the blaze was reported on Sunday afternoon at the Living Earth landscaping facility, the city-based ABC13 News reported.

In a tweet early Monday morning, the Department said that fire crews were "currently on scene at 5802 Crawford performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a large pile mulch on fire".

It added that there were no reports of any casualties or injuried.

The Department also urged the general public to "avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic".

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The same facility had witnessed a fire in February this year.

