100% We Will Have 15 Years of Stable Government, Possibly Longer, Says EAM Dr S Jaishankar in Japan (Watch Video)

In Japan, during an interaction, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar expressed confidence in the stability of the Indian government. He said, "100% we will have 15 years of stable government, possibly longer." This remark comes ahead of Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be scheduled for April or May.

Responding to queries about his potential participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Dr Jaishankar stated the significance of decisions made by the party leadership. He highlighted his recent re-election to the upper house (Rajya Sabha) in the previous year, indicating his secure membership in Parliament. However, regarding further political endeavours, Dr Jaishankar noted that such decisions lie beyond his immediate capacity to answer.

The External Affairs Minister also emphasised that India-Japan ties will strengthen from larger activities together, especially from the Quad. Speaking at the Nikkei Forum on the Japan-special-strategic-partnership">India-Japan Special Strategic Partnership, EAM said that solutions for India and Japan nationally, regionally, and globally lie there.

"My argument is that India-Japan ties will draw strength from our larger activities together, especially from the quad, and contribute to their effectiveness and breadth," he said.