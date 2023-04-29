10th Annual Charity Marathon kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

Sharjah [United Arab Emirates], April 29 (/WAM): The 10th Charity Marathon, orgsed by the Friends of Arthritis Patients (FAP) of the Health Promotion Department (HPD) at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, is all set to commence tomorrow at 16:00.

The event will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Sharjah Police, and the Sharjah Sports Council, under the theme "Physical Activity is Life".

The marathon is expected to attract over 8,000 runners from all segments of society, including students from schools and universities, members of sports clubs, patients from hospitals, and individuals with disabilities. In addition to enhancing community awareness of arthritis, the race will focus on providing both material and moral support to patients and encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

This year's marathon will take place along Al Mamzar Corniche and feature a variety of innovative health, sports, and recreational events and activities, orgzed by FAP in cooperation with MoHAP and HPD.

In addition to the marathon itself, FAP will be holding a scientific awareness day in conjunction with the event, featuring the participation of rheumatologists, nutritionists, health specialists, and athletes. The marathon will also offer a range of innovative events, including free medical examinations and consultations, as well as various recreational and sports activities.

The charity marathon consists of four stages, each tailored to the age and physical abilities of the participants. The first stage covers a distance of 10 km and is designated for those aged 19 and older. The second stage, spanning 5 km, is open to participants aged 16 and above.

The third stage, a 2.5 km race, is intended for those aged 8 and older. Finally, the fourth stage is a 1 km "Fun Walk" and is open to all ages and genders, including the elderly and those with illnesses. Following the conclusion of the race, winners from each stage will be recognised, and various in-kind and monetary prizes will be awarded. (/WAM)

