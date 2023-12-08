11 houses gutted in fire in Myanmar

Yangon, Dec 8 Eleven houses were gutted after a fire broke out in Madaya Township of Myanmar's Mandalay region, the state-run media reported on Friday.

The accident occurred when a five-year-old boy played with a match and a bed caught fire. Later, the fire spread from that house to other houses and 11 houses were gutted, an official from a rescue organisation told Xinhua on Friday.

The fire broke out at Taungpyone Gyi Village in Madaya Township of Mandalay region at 11.30 a.m. local time on Thursday, and it was extinguished about one hour later, Myanma Alinn newspaper said.

"We pulled out the people from under the rubble and extinguished the fire," the rescue organisation said.

There were no casualties from the fire, the official added.

