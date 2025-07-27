11 people killed, 10 injured in accidents in Pakistan's Punjab and Sindh

Islamabad, July 27 At least 11 people were killed and 10 others were injured in two separate incidents on Sunday involving passenger vehicles in Chakwal and Jamshoro areas of Pakistan's Punjab and Sindh provinces, respectively.

As many as nine people were killed and 18 others were injured in Chakwal after a passenger bus heading from Islamabad to Lahore veered into a ditch on the motorway near Dhok Sial, The News International reported.

According to the police spokesperson, the accident happened due to the negligence of the bus driver. The injured people were taken to Kallar Kahar Trauma Centre and DHQ hospital for treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all possible medical facilities were being provided to the injured, and those injured were shifted to the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi. The police spokesperson said that the bus driver fled from the spot, and a search operation was being conducted to find him. He added that a case of accident is being filed on the complaint by the Motorway Police.

In a separate incident, a passenger coach travelling from Karachi to Hyderabad collided with a truck on the M-9 Motorway in Jamshoro, killing two people and injuring eight others, including women and children, according to the rescuers. The truck's driver and the coach's conductor were among those who were killed in the accident.

Passenger bus accidents on highways in Pakistan are common and happen due to numerous reasons, including the driver's negligence, overspeeding and road and weather conditions. Earlier on July 20, nine people were killed and more than 40 others were injured in multiple accidents in Sindh after two buses overturned in Thatta and Khairpur.

As many as six people were killed and over 20 others were injured in the accident that happened at Darsgah Muhammad Ali on the National Highway, when a bus was carrying people going for picnic from Karachi to Keenjhar Late, overturned due to speeding. In a separate incident, three people were killed and more than 25 others injured after a passenger bus travelling from Karachi to Mansehra overturned on the National Highway in Khairpur near Tando Masti area.

