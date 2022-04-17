12 injured after shooting at South Carolina mall in US

A total of 12 people were injured as a result of the shooting that occurred at a mall in the city of Columbia, in the US state of South Carolina, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police Chief William "Skip" Holbrook told reporters during a Saturday briefing, broadcast on social media, that no one was killed in the shooting, but a total of ten people were hit by gunfire, while two others were injured during the "stampede" following the incident.

The victims' ages range between 15 and 75; two of the injured are in critical condition, according to Holbrook.

"This was not a situation where we had some random person show up at a mall to discharge a firearm and injure people," Holbrook told reporters, adding that the three individuals who were delayed "knew each other" and that the shooting was the result of "some type of conflict." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

